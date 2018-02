Olympic couple Madison Chock, of Redondo Beach, and Evan Bates made a splash when they pulled off their best performance of the ice dance season in the Pyeongchang Games short program. The performance, which included flashy and colorful outfits, wowed the crowd and placed the duo in seventh entering the second part of the competition.



Chock, competing with Bates in the pair's second Olympics, pushed through an injury to complete the short dance. Scroll down for photos from the performance.