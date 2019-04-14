File in for SoCal's Tasty Tax Day Food Deals

What to Know Monday, April 15, 2019

1933 Group's $1 cocktails, $10.99 mini doughnuts from Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken

DTLA, Hollywood, Santa Monica, OC

Handling all of those ballpoint pens? Wielding a calculator? Making sure you've got your postage stamps lined up, and your return address labels, and all of the forms you'll require?

File that all under "hunger-building" and "thirst-creating," for sure.

And, on Monday, April 15, 2019, many calculator-wielding, stamp-sticking, tax-completing people'll be seeking out some noshery of the nicest, tum-fillingest types.

And if you can save a little dough while possibly paying a little dough, along with your forms? Extra nicer.

Here are some of the local places offering special Tax Day dining and drink deals around Southern California...

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken: Sending in a 1099? You can nab a dozen mini doughnuts for, wait for it, $10.99 at both the DTLA location and the brand-new Santa Monica shop on April 15.

1933 Group: Stop in at Big Foot Lodge, La Cuevita, Idle Hour, Highland Park Bowl, Thirsty Crow, Harlowe, Sassafras Saloon, and Oldfield's Liquor Room on April 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. (4 to 7 at Idle Hour) for a special drink priced at a dollar. It may be an Old Fashioned, Tequila Press, or Moscow Mule, depending upon the location.

Grand Central Market: Need a thirst quencher of the citrussy sort? Horse Thief BBQ will have lemonades for a buck each, all day long on April 15. And at the market's Olio Wood-fired Pizzeria? If you say "Olio, please eat my tax" on April 15 they'll shave 10% off your bill.

Farmer Boys: Will you be near a Farmer Boys on Tax Day? You'll be able to net two Breakfast Burritos or two Double Big Cheese for, yes, $10.40. That's all day at all participating Farmer Boys. Which ones are in the loop? Look here.

H Café: The Koreatown restaurant will have a number of drink deals going on April 15, including a six-dollar Death & Taxes cocktail. Canned beers are priced at three bucks on Tax Day and Old Fashioneds at $6.

Prank: Looking for a bit of luck on April 15? The magical deal-filled wheel'll be up at this DTLA spot, meaning you can spin it and, fingers crossed, "land great deals on cocktails, ranging from $1-5!"

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: In a cheesy, saucy kind of mood as Tax Day 2019 rolls in? You can get a deep-dish BJ's pizza for half off, oh yeah, or half off on a Tavern-Cut Pizza. The details.

Jane Q: Perhaps you spent the weekend going over a 1040 form? If you're in Hollywood on April 15, you can swing by this stylish Hollywood hangout and order a pizza and draft beer for $10.40.

Here & Now: Hoping to extend the Tax Day drink deals by a few more days? This DTLA favorite is closed on Mondays, but if you visit April 16-19 you can enjoy a shot of Catocin Creek rye for $4.15.

