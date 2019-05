Several people were hurt in a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 126 Tuesday on the road that is referred to as "Blood Alley."

At least seven people were hurt in the crash that occurred near Cavin Road at 5:30 p.m.

Five vehicles in all were involved, Ventura County Fire said, with one over the side of the embankment.

At least two people suffered major injuries.

Traffic was being diverted at Guiberson Road, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

