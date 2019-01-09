Final Days for the Free-to-See 'Photo Ark' - NBC Southern California
Final Days for the Free-to-See 'Photo Ark'

Thrill to photographer Joel Sartore's amazing animal portraits at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Joel Sartore/National Geographic
    Thrill to photographer Joel Sartore's animal portraits, part of a larger project from the National Geographic Society, at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

    What to Know

    • Through Sunday, Jan. 13

    • Annenberg Space for Photography

    • Century City

    "Fuzzy." "Wuzzy." "Adorable." "Huge." "Soft." "Strong." "Fuzzy and wuzzy."

    Animal lovers can often return to the descriptive terms they adore the best, when it comes to describing those beautiful beings making this planetary journey with us.

    But photographer Joel Sartore's animal-amazing images can inspire a whole plethora of words, from "majestic" to "comical" to "sassy" to "expressive."

    For Mr. Sartore has turned his lens on oodles of animals over the years, and we do mean "oodles." The photographer's "... life mission is to photograph every species living in the world's zoos and wildlife sanctuaries," a calling that has sent him around the globe.

    Now you can eye dozens of the resulting snapshots, which include astounding and moving tributes to tigers and insects and koalas, too, at "National Geographic Photo Ark."

    It's currently on view at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. But don't wait too long; the exhibit's final day is on Sunday, Jan. 13.

    The price to behold all of this beastie-beautiful wonder? It's free to see.

    While there are almost 100 photos in the exhibit, Mr. Sartore is behind what the space calls "... an archive of global diversity," a capacious collection that features "... portraits of more than 8,000 species."

    He is, in short, a friend to these furry ones, a human with an eye for animal expressiveness and huge heart, too, one that clearly connects with our noble co-earthlings.

    While the portraits may keep you enthralled, there are other areas to explore while at the exhibit, including a documentary short and a place to snap a pic with an animal in the background.

