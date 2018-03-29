Find Elegant Easter Dining, Later in the Day

Not into brunch? There are spots around town, like Catch at Hotel Casa del Mar, doing it up closer to evening.

What to Know Sunday, April 1

Santa Monica to Pasadena

Times and prices vary

What time of day is most associated with our biggest holidays?

You'd probably say "5 p.m." for Halloween, as that's when excited trick-or-treaters first head out, pumpkin buckets in hand. Thanksgiving is a definite "2 in the afternoon," the hour when many families sit down to a hearty, gravy-covered linner.

As for the eating hour for Easter?

If you quickly answered "whenever brunch is," you're probably guessing along the lines of what most others might say. Easter, after all, is very much a morning-oriented occasion, with services, egg hunts, and meals all happening before noon.

And while a veritable plethora of Southern California eateries will be staging big brunchy extravaganzas on Sunday, April 1, from an elegant rosé brunch at Otium in DTLA to a brunch themed to "Alice in Wonderland" at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena to the holiday carving display at Tres by José Andrés at SLS Beverly Hills to the Fleming's Steakhouses, there are Easter dinners to consider, too.

If you've longed to change up your dine-out selections, and try something new, and perhaps take a midday break from the revelries, only to resume again in the evening, consider one of the following for your Easter night feast...

Public Kitchen + Bar, at The Hollywood Roosevelt, will absolutely be doing a brunch, but a dinner, as well, on Sunday, April 1. Do you fancy eating pancetta deviled eggs, roasted cauliflower steak with pomegranate couscous, and other offbeat but posh spins on the classics? The meal is $69 and reservations are available through OpenTable.

One Pico at Shutters on the Beach: Did your egg hunt start late? Did you actually get to it, finally, in the afternoon? No worries: Easter dinner is on at this ocean-close gem right through to the mid-evening, with a close time of 10 o'clock. The $110 prix fixe meal includes seared Maine scallops, marscapone cheesecake, and other swanky selections that are savory and sweet. There's a brunch, too, at One Pico, as well.

The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills: "(F)ree-flowing Champagne" is part of the delish deal at this posh destination, as are appetizers like English spring pea toast (mmm, with crème fraiche) and main selections such as crusted Mediterranean sea bass. The price is $138, and while dinner is available on Easter, so is a meal earlier in the day, if you prefer to stick to that particular holiday dining tradition.

Catch at Hotel Casa del Mar: Dinner begins, in many households, right around the 5 o'clock hour, so consider this Pacific-pretty landmark your earlier-in-the-evening place for Easter dinner. Catch is serving its $110-per-person prix fixe meal through to 6 p.m., do note, and also note all of the amazing things to choose from. On the roster? Lobster Benedict, tuna carpaccio, grass-fed filet mignon, and, of course, carrot cake, to stay in theme. There's a menu for the tots, too.

