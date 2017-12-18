Find Free Festivities at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Free

Dec. 18-24, 2017

Third & Fairfax

Honestly? You're no Scrooge and you're not a Grinch, either.

Okay, maybe you're Ebenezer after the meaning of Christmas dawns on him, post-ghosts, and perhaps you're the Grinch after he happily feasts alongside the Whos.

In other words? You're nice, you've got a giving heart, and your spirit is sparkly.

But sometimes? You just need to sit with a cup of coffee, or a piece of toffee, or a shrimp taco, or all of the above, plus a fancy IPA, and stay quiet and unrushed for a moment, what with all of the holidaying going on.

Doing just that at a table at the Original Farmers Market, at the corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, is a long-honored, long-cherished, long-everything'd tradition 'round this time of year. And that there is free entertainment afoot at the public market, from strolling Dickens-style carolers to strumming mariachis, makes your unrushed, toffee-enjoying moment all the sweeter.

Which is all to say this: The annual holiday festivities have returned to the appetite-stoking landmark, and you don't need to pay a thing to see/hear them, much like you never have to pay a thing to enter the market itself throughout the year.

The music is just the start, though, as arts & crafts workshops and other doings fit for the festive week are on the calendar.

And while you may simply sit and soak it all in as you munch, munch, munch upon your toffee (or the treat of your choice — there are plenty to find among the stalls), you can also get a bit of last-minute shopping done, if you need to, at the gift-laden Riceteria or the kitchen-y Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market or, yes, Littlejohn's Candies, home to that ultra-famous toffee, the one with the charming retro'd box.

The dates of the Farmers Market festivities? Find your table, your cup of coffee, your shrimp taco, or just a tree-dappled sunbeam, and soak in all of the free-to-see splendor from Monday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

