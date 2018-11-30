Find Free Holiday Fun at Grand Central Market

Take part in a crafting demo or brush up on your oil painting skills in DTLA on Dec. 1 and 2, 2018.

What to Know Dec. 1 and 2, 2018

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DTLA

Hello and glad tidings, busy people of Southern California.

Despite your running to and fro and further afield, we know that you like to pick up some snazzy skillz, and learn new crafty tips, and maybe enjoy a seasonal snack or two, even as you wade through the hubbub that always hovers over the holidays.

That hubbub will get even hubbub-ier as December grows older, but over the very first weekend of the month? On the first and second days? Which also happen to be a Saturday and a Sunday?

All will be fresh and unrushed. And your schedule, fingers crossed, will be open enough for a quick trip downtown.

Or not so quick trip, if you find yourself brush-deep in an oil-painting lesson or working with felt during a craft demonstration.

Grand Central Market is the place for the Holiday Marketplace, a weekend-long learn-and-see gathering which is celebrating its first half-decade in 2018.

That weekend? Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2 are the dates.

Beyond the demos on the roster, there shall be pop-ups to shop, from artisanal outfits like Bad Pickle Tees, Brown Bag Books, and Los Angeles County Store. Stocking stuffers?

If that's your preference, or you can just show with the friend you want to buy for, because she or he might like a day out at the market, too.

Music from Klezmer Juice, Tres Souls, and a number of other artists will raise the festive factor considerably.

Look also for "seasonal specials" for purchase around Grand Central Market, like tamales from Chile Secos and the Reindeer Tracks Sundae at McConnell's Fine Ice Creams.

And Birch & Bone'll be wielding the boughs of fir, all to make amazing and door-worthy wreaths.

Doing a DTLA day as December inches through the door? Swing by GCM for an early showing of holiday splendid-tude, from demos to desserts to buy to a general overall upping of cheer.

Entry to the market is free, but show with some funds if you'd like to nosh or stock up on potential gifts.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations