Find Fresh Merch at Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration

Something new to do that's connected with the Disneyverse? It can be mighty exciting, especially if the fresh fun isn't quite like what you've encountered before while visiting the theme parks or adjacent shopping areas. And Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration, which opens in the Downtown Disney District on April 26, is just that super-novel thing. It's an interactive experience, one that gives you the chance to pose and snap a picture in a space that celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse.



While you're find more than a few backdrops at the pop-up, you'll also find brand-new merchandise, including wearables, cups, and a cinch sack. You'll need to buy a ticket to Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration to be able to visit the new shop, keep in mind. And that ticket? It's $30. Be sure to buy it ahead of time, online, before you arrive in Anaheim.



Eager to peek at some of the new-new-new items headed to the picture-perfect pop-up? Scroll on...