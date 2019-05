There's a long weekend just ahead, and many Southern Californians will want to take time to remember why: Memorial Day, an occasion for pausing, remembering, saying "thank you" to someone who has served, and paying tribute to those who have gone. There are a number of moving events around our region, with most centered around Monday, May 27, 2019.



Where will you be on that day, all to reflect on the solemnity and spirit and meaning? Find a few suggestions below.