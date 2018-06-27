Find Summer at the Norton Simon Garden Party

You've been head-longing through late June, trying to get things done that you put off all spring long, trying to get things done ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, and you haven't yet connected with summer, sigh. You promise yourself you will, soon, by seeking out an ice cream cone, a sunbeam, a warm and quiet stretch of sand.



There's another road straight into the heart of summer opening up, on Saturday, June 30, and if you like the season to have a gentler and more art-centered expression, this is the route you'll want to take. It's the Norton Simon's annual A Night in Focus: Garden Party, a sun-dappled evening devoted to sketching, music, strolling, socializing, and the elegant side of the easiest season.



The place? It's in the Sculpture Garden, so put on your breeziest dress, your favorite hat, and prepare to dip into the delights of summer.