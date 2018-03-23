Find WonderCon Costume Inspo, SoCal Cosplayers

Comic-Con International isn't just Comic-Con, the Julytime jubilee of pop-culture-dom that attracts well over a hundred thousand people to San Diego Convention Center each and every summer. There are other sizable limbs on this titan-sized tree, and one of the most major is WonderCon, the springtime convention that's hopped around in recent years. Formerly seen in San Francisco, then Anaheim, with a brief visit to LA, it is again in Anaheim, at the convention center, for three days of cosplay, panels, and oodles of opportunities to buy that graphic novel or figurine you've been wanting.



Be there on March 23, 24, and 25, but don't forget your amazecool costume. It isn't mandatory to arrive dressed as Maleficent or Deadpool or the Chesire Cat, but, believe it, many fans do, with style and swagger. The cosplay opportunities, those chances to interact and engage in a costume-forward way with other attendees, are plentiful, so discover some inspiration now, with the photos below, before making for the big, schedule-packed, see-and-be-seen convention. And before you even dig out that costume? Best eye badge info and prices at the WonderCon online HQ.