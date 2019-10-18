Fir Real, The Grove's Christmas Tree Is Coming

A massive white fir will pull into The Grove shopping center on Monday, Oct. 21, while The Americana will welcome its tree on Oct. 30. A few weeks of set-up and decorating will take place ahead of the mid-November lightings at each destination. (Pictured: A previous tree arrival at The Grove.)

What to Know Arriving Monday, Oct. 21

Nov. 17, 2019 lighting

The white fir is described as standing taller than the Rockefeller Center tree

No carols will be sung, nor gifts exchanged, nor candy canes wielded, on Monday, Oct. 21.

But one of the most major signs of the holiday season will arrive in Los Angeles on that day, pulling into a place that is famously home to one of the largest trees in the country, each and every year.

It's The Grove we're talking about here, as you surely guessed, and the shopping center's famous fir is showing up to get the (jingle) ball rolling a full week, and another half week on top of that, ahead of Halloween.

You don't need to don your elf hat just yet, for the sizable specimen, which stands "(t)aller than the tree at Rockefeller Center," will take a few weeks to prep, ahead of the Nov. 17 lighting.

The white fir hails from the Mt. Shasta area. When decorating is completed, its branches will hold 15,000 lights and over 10,000 ornaments.

But that's not the only tree that people will see before the spookiest day of the year haunts Southern California. The Americana at Brand, another Caruso property, will welcome its epic arboreal addition on Oct. 30.

The Glendale tree lighting, by the by, happens a few days ahead of The Grove's splashy, celebrity-filled party. Look for The Americana's illumination on Thursday, Nov. 14. As is tradition, entertainment, costumes, and general razzmatazz will accompany the switch-flipping.

Santa's House, as well as "special holiday programming," and "holiday strolls with live music and carolers," are ahead for both properties.

Look also for trees at two other Caruso-helmed destinations around the region, The Promenade at Westlake and Palisades Village.

Are you ready

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations