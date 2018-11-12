 Photos: Aftermath of Destructive Woolsey Fire - NBC Southern California
Photos: Aftermath of Destructive Woolsey Fire

By Kimberly Solis

The Woolsey fire broke out Thursday Nov. 8, consuming thousands of acres in LA and Ventura counties. From cars to multimillion-dollar mansions, the fire destroyed and severely damaged anything in its path.

See images below.
