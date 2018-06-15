 PHOTOS: Carport Fire Leaves Behind Burned Out Cars at Apartment - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Carport Fire Leaves Behind Burned Out Cars at Apartment

By Jonathan Lloyd

A fire burned an apartment complex carport in Hemet, forcing about 20 residents out of their homes overnight and destroying at least seven vehicles. Others were damaged by radiant heat, which melted plastic parts.
