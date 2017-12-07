Fire Grows to 100 Acres Near Murrieta - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA

Fire Grows to 100 Acres Near Murrieta

By Rudy Chinchilla

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fire Grows to 100 Acres Near Murrieta
    @chuckie_superstar
    Murrieta area fire Dec. 7, 2017

    A vegetation fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta Thursday, prompting a response from 140 firefighters.

    The blaze was reported around 1:14 p.m. in the area of Los Alamos and Liberty roads and was burning at "moderate to rapid" speeds, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. By around 2:30 p.m., the fire had erupted to 100 acres.

    At least one school was being impacted by the fire, with parents being asked to pick up their children from Vista Murrieta High School.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    NBC4
    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices