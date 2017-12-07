Fire Grows to 100 Acres Near Murrieta

A vegetation fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta Thursday, prompting a response from 140 firefighters.

The blaze was reported around 1:14 p.m. in the area of Los Alamos and Liberty roads and was burning at "moderate to rapid" speeds, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. By around 2:30 p.m., the fire had erupted to 100 acres.

At least one school was being impacted by the fire, with parents being asked to pick up their children from Vista Murrieta High School.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.