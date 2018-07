A debris fire in the San Fernando Valley area sent intense, thick smoke into the air as it burned during a Southern California heat wave.

Crews were battling the blaze, spotted by NewsChopper4 in the Pacoima area at 1:30 p.m.

The clouds of thick black smoke billowed into the air from under and overpass, where many items were on fire at San Fernando and Sheldon roads.

By 1:45 p.m., firefighters appeared to have handle on it.

No structures were damaged, and no people were injured.