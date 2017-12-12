Joel Gonzalez, the fire captain of the Little Tujunga Fire Station, is pleading for public help in finding his dog, "Taco," after the pooch went missing during the Creek Fire. (Published 4 hours ago)

The fire captain of the Little Tujunga station and his girlfriend are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who finds their missing dog, "Taco," since the pooch went missing during the destructive Creek Fire.

Fire captain Joel Gonzalez and Cristina Lorenzo were out of town when the Creek Fire began to scorch parts of Angeles National Forest in Sylmar.

The couple was about to board a plane back to California when Gonzalez’s brother, who was dog-sitting Taco, called to tell inform them of the devastating news on Dec. 5. Gonzalez’s brother was forced to evacuate while he was watching the pup, who ran off.

Taco is described as an "important member of our fire family." Since his disappearance, Gonzalez and Lorenzo organized a search party, but said the fog has made it difficult to find their missing dog.

A search and rescue team event has been organized for 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12560 Filmore St. in Pacoima.

Taco was last around 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 11000 block of Sunburst Street in Lake View Terrace. His coat is described as brindle with white markings on his forehead and chest.

Anyone who has seen Taco is asked to contact Gonzalez and Lorenzo with this Instagram account.