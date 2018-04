One mad died Saturday, April 14, 2018 in a house fire in Lakewood.

One man died and a woman was taken to a hospital early Saturday after a Lakewood home caught fire.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 19900 block of Corby Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to seek medical care in unknown condition.

Arson specialists are investigating the blaze.