A 100-acre brush fire scorched through the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 near Sylmar by Kagel Canyon.

A second alarm fire blazed through the Angeles National Forest Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, trapping several people in Sylmar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 100-acre brush fire shortly before 4 a.m. and requested structure protection near Kagel Canyon. As of 4:50 a.m., zero percent of the blaze has been contained.

Although no formal orders have been made, fire crews are working to evacuate residents near the area, according to LA County Fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.