Los Angeles Fire Department Extends Parking Restrictions

The Los Angeles Fire Department has extended parking restrictions due to continued extreme weather conditions.

The Red Flag Parking Restriction Program, which was originally put in effect by the LAFD on Thursday, will be extended through Saturday morning. The restrictions will be lifted on Saturday at 8 a.m, according to LAFD.

The Red Flag Parking Restriction Program was created by LAFD and the Los Angeles Transportation Department to discourage people from illegally parking at certain locations within "Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones."

These locations are restricted to parking because stopped vehicles could delay citizens trying to evacuate and fire companies attempting to gain access during a fire, according to the LAFD website.

For areas that are under parking restrictions, drivers are advised to look for "Red Flag Days" no parking signs.

Drivers can also search an address within the City of Los Angeles here to determine if it is in a Red Flag Parking Zone. Red Flag Parking Zone status is listed under "Public Safety" after entering an address.

A list of cities determined to contain Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones can be found at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website.