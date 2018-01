Firefighters battled a large fire in Boyle Heights Sunday night, where a large, two-story Victorian building could be seen burning near the 101 Freeway.

The fire was first reported at the home in the 1500 block of East Pleasant Avenue a few minutes before 8 p.m.

By 8:10 p.m., at least part of the home had collapsed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It is not clear if the building, which may have been divided into multiple apartments, was occupied.