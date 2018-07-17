Firefighters Battle Flames, Thick Smoke in Abandoned Building Fire

Firefighters fought thick smoke and flames Tuesday morning at an abandoned building in El Monte.

The fire burned at a single-story commercial building near the El Monte Transit Center. It was reported about 6:40 a.m. near North Santa Anita Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

Nearby streets were closed for the firefight as thick smoke blanketed the neighborhood. Firefighters on ladder trucks doused the building with high-pressure water.

No injuries were reported.

Details regarding a cause were not immediately available.