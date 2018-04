Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday April 3, 2018 at a vacant building in Panorama City. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday at a vacant building in Panorama City.

The single-story building is in the 13700 block of West Saticoy Street. Thick smoke billowed over the area.

No injuries were reported. Authorities did not immediately determine a cause.