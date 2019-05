A fire burned a garage in a neighborhood early Monday May 20, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles.

The fire in an alley in the 500 block West 26th Street was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Firefighters protected nearby homes from the fire.

There were no reports of injuries. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Firefighters responded to the alley following a 911 call at 5:39 a.m.

