The popping sound of explosions could be heard overnight in a North Hollywood neighborhood during a fire Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019. (Published 13 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

The popping sound of explosions could be heard overnight in a North Hollywood neighborhood during a fire that burned the Hollywood Escape House, an interactive entertainment venue.

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Vineland Avenue at about 1 a.m. Flames were knocked down in about 15 minutes.

Power lines fell during the fire, resulting in explosions and showers of sparks.

No injuries were reported. The fire did not spread to nearby buildings.

A cause was not immediately determined.