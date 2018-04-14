Fire Rips Through Studio City Music Studio

At least three people were injured Saturday when a fire ripped through Top Notch Recordings in Studio City.

At least 30 firefighters and seven Los Angeles Fire Department engines were responding to the blaze. An employee at a Chevron gas station across from the studio said he saw six people running out of the building and at least two transported in an ambulance.

The gas station employee, Ashok, who declined to give his last name, said people in the studio frequent the gas station for snacks. He described them as men in their 20s and 30s.

