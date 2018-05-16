 PHOTOS: Strip Mall Fire Smoke Seen for Miles Around San Gabriel - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

PHOTOS: Strip Mall Fire Smoke Seen for Miles Around San Gabriel

By Jonathan Lloyd

7 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday at a shopping center in the San Gabriel area.

Scroll down for photos from the firefighter at Valley & New Center.
More Photo Galleries
Hundreds of Kittens in Dire Need of Foster Volunteers
Take Home a Turtle! Tortoise Adoption Show in Woodland Hills
Connect With Us
AdChoices