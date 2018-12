A kitchen fire spread to the attic of Urth Caffe Friday Dec. 28, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The fire was reported at about 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Hewitt Street. Firefighters on the roof of the building were working to protect nearby structures.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof, which features the distinctive Urth Caffe clocktower.

No injuries were reported.