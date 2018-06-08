Fiery Rollover Crash Takes Out Fire Hydrant, Power Pole - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Fiery Rollover Crash Takes Out Fire Hydrant, Power Pole

The driver left the burning car, which flipped on top of another vehicle, at the crash site in Valley Village

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fiery Rollover Crash Damages Hydrant, Knocks Out Power

    A driver left the scene of a fiery crash late Thursday that damaged a fire hydrant, unleashing a geyser of water and knocking down a power pole in the San Fernando Valley. (Published 20 minutes ago)

    A driver left the scene of a fiery crash late Thursday that damaged a fire hydrant, unleashing a geyser of water and knocking down a power pole in the San Fernando Valley.

    The car ended up on its roof on top of another vehicle around 11 p.m. in the 12500 block of Magnolia Boulevard in Valley Village. The damaged power pole left about 1,600 customers with power.

    The driver left the burning car at the scene.

    Firefighters and utility crews responded to the location. It was not immediately clear when power will be restored.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices