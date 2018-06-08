Fiery Rollover Crash Takes Out Fire Hydrant, Power Pole

A driver left the scene of a fiery crash late Thursday that damaged a fire hydrant, unleashing a geyser of water and knocking down a power pole in the San Fernando Valley. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The car ended up on its roof on top of another vehicle around 11 p.m. in the 12500 block of Magnolia Boulevard in Valley Village. The damaged power pole left about 1,600 customers with power.

The driver left the burning car at the scene.

Firefighters and utility crews responded to the location. It was not immediately clear when power will be restored.