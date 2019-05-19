Fire Erupts at Apparent Hollywood Marijuana Grow Operation

A fire in Hollywood forced evacuations of the Fonda Theatre on May 19, 2019.

Firefighters in Hollywood knocked down a commercial fire at a commercial building that appeared to be housing a marijuana grow operation Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire was knocked down at approximately 9 p.m. after 77 firefighters required 21 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 6100 block of West Hollywood Boulevard, next to the Fonda Theatre.

The LAFD said the fire erupted in what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.