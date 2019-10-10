Firefighters Battle Blaze in San Fernando Valley - NBC Southern California
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Firefighters Battle Blaze in San Fernando Valley

By Briana Trujillo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    The 210 Freeway is shut down where it meets the 5 Freeway in Sylmar because of a brush fire.

    The Saddleridge Fire is estimated to have burned through 100 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    So far, no structures have been lost, but people in surrounding homes were evacuated around 9:55 p.m.

    The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. off the westbound Foothill or 210 Freeway, near Yarnell Street and Saddle Ridge Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The flames jumped over the 210 Freeway from the westbound to the eastbound side.

    Drivers attempted to get off the freeway by going the opposite way, and were able to get off with the help of California Highway Patrol.

    City News Service contributed to this report. Refresh this page for updates.

