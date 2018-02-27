Firefighter Injured in Downtown Los Angeles Commercial Building Fire - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Firefighter Injured in Downtown Los Angeles Commercial Building Fire

By Karla Rendon and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sparks Fly in Downtown Los Angeles Fire

    Powerlines and transformers exploded during a fire Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 at a downtown Los Angeles commercial building. (Published 2 hours ago)

    One firefighter was injured battling a blaze Tuesday morning at a commercial building that lit up the sky over downtown Los Angeles.

    The injured firefighter was in fair condition. The fire was knocked down in about 50 minutes after firefighters fought the flames from the ground and the roof of a nearby building.

    Authorities received a call at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday about the fire in the 800 block of Pico Boulevard. The flames touched off explosions, possibly powerlines and electrical transformers, which showered a corner of the building with sparks.

    Firefighters appeared prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

    Details on what caused the fire were not immediately available.


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices