Powerlines and transformers exploded during a fire Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 at a downtown Los Angeles commercial building. (Published 2 hours ago)

One firefighter was injured battling a blaze Tuesday morning at a commercial building that lit up the sky over downtown Los Angeles.

The injured firefighter was in fair condition. The fire was knocked down in about 50 minutes after firefighters fought the flames from the ground and the roof of a nearby building.

Authorities received a call at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday about the fire in the 800 block of Pico Boulevard. The flames touched off explosions, possibly powerlines and electrical transformers, which showered a corner of the building with sparks.

Firefighters appeared prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Details on what caused the fire were not immediately available.



