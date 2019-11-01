A firefighter battles flames at a recycling yard in Atwater Village on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Firefighters on Friday were battling a blaze at a recycling center in Atwater Village.

The fire was reported at the recycling facility in the 4500 block of West Doran Street, officials said.

There were no reported injuries nor structures threatened but crews will likely be involved in an extended operation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Residents and those at area businesses were being advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

Motorists are being advised to turn off the air conditioners or modify setting to recirculate cabin air.