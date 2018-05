Firefighters responded to a blaze that ripped through a strip mall eary Tuseday in Mar Vista, where the structure was once burned just a year prior.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4:59 a.m. on the 3500 block of Centinela Avenue. After a 27-minute struggle, fire crews declared the flames knocked down.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.