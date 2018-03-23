Firefighters Cut Through Car's Roof to Save Trapped Man After Crash - NBC Southern California
Firefighters Cut Through Car's Roof to Save Trapped Man After Crash

By Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was rescued Friday, March 23, 2018 after a driver became trapped in his car following a single-vehicle crash into a bicycle shop.

    Firefighters had to cut through the roof of a car to save a man early Friday after he crashed into a bicycle shop in North Hollywood.

    The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 2 a.m., according to officials. The driver’s car jumped over a curb and narrowly missed striking a lamppost before he crashed into an entrance of the store on the 10900 block of Kling Street.

    The driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He is expected to survive.

    An official cause for the crash is yet to be determined.

