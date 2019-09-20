Gunman Shoots at Firefighters Responding to a Fire He Started in Covina - NBC Southern California
Gunman Shoots at Firefighters Responding to a Fire He Started in Covina

No firefighters were injured

By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A man started a fire, then used a shotgun to shoot at responding firefighters before running off early Friday morning in Covina.

    The chaotic series of events began just before 1 a.m. when Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a fire in a field the 4000 block of North Morada Avenue. No firefighters were injured.

    The man ran into the yard of a nearby home. He was holding a pole and still armed with the shotgun when officers arrived.

    During the overnight standoff, officers initially fired beanbag rounds before opening fire and wounding the man. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

    No other injuries were reported. The man's identity was not immediately available.

