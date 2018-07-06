List: Several Fires Burning in Southern California as Temps Soar

The Valley Fire burned hundreds of acres in San Bernardino County as triple-digit temperatures scorched SoCal Friday, July 6, 2018.

A number of fires were burning in Southern California Friday as triple-digit heat plagued residents, and fielded the flames.

The largest and most destructive was the West Fire in San Diego, which had consumed hundreds of acres by the afternoon as temperatures hit triple digits.

The dangerously hot weather came as an 8,000-acre fire burning in Northern California near to Oregon's border claimed the life of one person.

West Fire in San Diego County

Location: Off I-8 & West Willows Road, Community of Alpine



Acres Burned: 400

Percent Contained: 5

Structures Burned: Several.

Evacuations: The entire community at Alpine Oaks Estate was evacuated.

Shelter: The evacuation center was established at Viejas Casino at 5000 Willows Road.

Overnight accommodations were being set up at Los Coches Creek Middle School at 9669 Dunbar Lane, El Cajon.

For now, anyone advised to evacuate should head to Viejas Casino if they do not have a safe place to go.

An American Red Cross evacuation shelter is located at Los Coches Creek Middle School, 9669 Dunbar Lane in El Cajon.

The Lakeside Rodeo Grounds is open for large animal evacuations at 12584 Mapleview St. in Lakeside. If you need assistance with large animal evacuations, contact @SanDiegoCounty Department of Animal Services at (619) 498-2361.

Road Closures:

Alpine Boulevard at Tavern Road

Arnold Way between Tavern Road and Alpine Boulevard

South Grade Road between Tavern Road and Alpine Boulevard

Tavern Road at Dehesa Road

Valley Fire in San Bernardino

Location: Valley of the Falls Drive and Service Road 1S08



Acres Burned: 200

Percent Contained: 0

Evacuations: Forest Falls Valley

Recreation Closures: Momyer Trail, Vivian Creek Trail, San Bernardino Peak Trail & Big Falls Picnic Area

Shelter: Inland Leaders Charter School-12375 California Street, Yucaipa CA 93299. Not accepting animals at this time.

Road Closures: Highway 38 from Bryant Street (Yucaipa) to Lake Williams Drive (South of Big Bear) closed to all access including residents

Box Fire in San Bernardino County

Location: Off Interstate 15 and Kenwood Avenue, north of San Bernardino

Acres Burned: 100

Percent Contained: 15

Evacuations: None

Vandegrift Fire at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County

Location: Santa Margarita Road and Deluz Road on the Mainside of the base

Acres Burned: 125

Percent Contained: 0

Evacuations: 750 homes evacuated; O'Neill Lake Recreational Park, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Building, the De Luz Child Development Center, O’Neill Heights and De Luz Housing.

Shelter: Page Field House at 1110 13th St, Oceanside.

S an Pedro

Firefighters knocked down a fire burning on top of a harbor crane in the 2500 block of Navy Way in San Pedro.

Palm Springs

The fire burning in an old farmhouse in Andreas Ranch area near South Palm Canyon and Acanto drives temporarily shut down traffic south of Acanto Drive.