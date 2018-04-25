What to Know The FBI said the "Golden State Killer" is responsible for approximately 45 rapes, 12 homicides, and multiple residential burglaries

In 2016, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward and a national campaign to identify the killer

Capital murder charges were filed against the suspected "Golden State Killer" in connection with the March 1980 murders of a Ventura County couple, officials said Wednesday.

The charges were filed against 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, who was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento after a tip from the public and DNA evidence pointed detectives to the suspect, said Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten. He was charged in connection with the slayings of Lyman and Charlene Smith.

The charges include two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances of multiple murders, murder during a rape and burglary, Totten said.



The case terrorized California in the late 70s and 80s and left 12 victims dead and 50 women raped up and down the state.

The sister of Janelle Cruz, one of the killers last victims, said she received word of an arrest Wednesday morning. Janelle Cruz was killed in 1986 in Irvine. She was only 18 years old.

"I'm so excited and overwhelmed," said Michelle Cruz. "I'm feeling very blessed today and now I will be able to breathe again."