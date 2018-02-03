First Nonprofit Cat Cafe Opens in L.A.

For those who love a good cup of coffee and are in the market to adopt or mingle with a furry feline friend, there’s a place for you. Cat Café Lounge, the first nonprofit cat café in Los Angeles, opens its doors on February 3, 2018.

The café works with The Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNP) to bring in at least 30 rescue cats and kittens at a time from neighboring shelters to roam, cuddle, and climb freely inside the lounge while humans enjoy fresh brewed coffee, tea and snacks.

If a human and cat connection happens, the cats can be adopted the same day for a $75 adoption fee, which includes spay/neuter, vaccination, micro-chip, food, litter and an adoption kit. The felines are all ages and breeds, and have the freedom to move about comfortably, making this a unique environment free of cages and stress.

There is a $25 entrance fee which is tax-deductible since the café operates as a nonprofit organization. To learn more, visit www.catcafelounge.com.



