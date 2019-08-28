First Photos of Music Center Plaza's Fresh Look

A lot can happen in 20 months, including the full re-imagining of a great downtown destination. Such a re-imagining came to its official conclusion, and restart, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with the debut of Music Center Plaza's recently completed renovations. While the character and elegance of the mid-century hub remain intact, fresh features for the space abound. Perhaps the most significant result of the $41 million redo? The "... 36,000-square-foot plaza re-design doubles the occupancy of the space from 2,500 to 5,000 people."



Over-sized LED screens, a new wine bar, a new restaurant, and an alfresco style that reflects the four cultural venues the plaza ties together are some of the sights visitors should look for as they call upon the built-in-1964 cultural nexus.



Calling upon "The Plaza for All" soon, perhaps for its weekend of community celebration on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1? Or maybe you'll soon be visiting Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Mark Taper Forum, or the Ahmanson Theatre, the joyful jewels in the plaza's pretty crown? Here's some of the new-new-new that you'll find...