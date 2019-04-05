Heads Up, Parents Desperate for Sleep: Fisher Price Issues Warning for Rock N' Play After Infant Deaths

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission were warning parents not to allow babies to sleep in the Rock n' Play products after the child has the ability to roll over.

When new moms and dads bring their babes home from the hospital to find their littlest member of the family won't sleep a wink without a parent holding them upright on their chest, they often get desperate, turning to online chat forums for advice.

It's a familiar feeling to many new parents, but an especially difficult transition into parenthood for those with newborns suffering from acid reflux, or GERD.

News came Friday from Fisher Price and a federal safety commission, warning parents about allowing infants to sleep in the company's Rock 'n Play bassinets -- which have been lauded online in chat forums as a godsend for sleep-deprived parents of infants -- after multiple deaths have been reported.

From the What to Expect chat forums to Winnie.com to various other sites, desperate moms and dads looking for help for their little reflux sufferers often turn to chat forums for help, where some parents recommend the Rock n' Play.

Fisher Price even has a success story on its site from an employee who helped design the product. She had a baby who suffered from acid reflux, and the Rock n' Play Sleeper was created with these babies in mind.

"When he was born, my son had acid reflux," the employee testimonial reads. "The doctors would say, 'elevate his head, it will help him breathe.’ So I searched for something that might help him sleep better and ease those breathing issues. We even tried letting him sleep in his car seat (not recommended!)."

Other parents on forums, and even Fisher Price itself, warn of the possible dangers.

Fisher Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday a warning to parents using any Rock 'n Play product after 10 deaths were reported since 2015.

All of the babies who died were older than 3 months old.

The commission and Fisher Price said the infant deaths came after the babies rolled over onto their stomachs or sides in the Rock 'n Play while unrestrained.

The commission suggests that once babies are able to roll over, which typically comes around the age of 3 months old, that they be moved to a crib or other safe environment where they can sleep on their backs. No toys, stuffed animals, blankets or pillows should be in the crib with the child, according to recommendations provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Fisher Price recognized that this was an issue, and even warned customers that parents should stop using the Rock 'n Play products for sleep once the baby has the ability to roll over.

The commission and the company took the extra step of warning the public Friday.

"Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," the news release said.