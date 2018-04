Crews were searching the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after a boat ran ashore in Newport Beach without the captain on board.

An Orange County man was reported missing Sunday after his boat washed ashore that afternoon with him nowhere to be found.

The 17-foot Boston Whaler ran aground near lifeguard tower 56 in Newport Beach around 6 p.m., according to lifeguards.

Family members say the 50-year-old Newport Beach resident was on the boat fishing.

Crews are currently searching for the man.