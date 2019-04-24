Fishmas Casts a Line for 675,000 Pounds of Trout

There's a lot of water headed for the Eastern Sierra, thanks to last winter's snow, and anglers'll be out in line-casting droves on the final Saturday in April.

Several events around Mono County, including fishing derbies

Reeling in 675,000 pounds of trout?

We don't mean to bait you with such an outlandish promise. And, goodness, would your arm be sore, if you even tried.

But, should you choose to celebrate Fishmas, which marks the opening of trout season around the Eastern Sierra, you might keep that number in mind, because that's what the fisheries of the region have recently been stocked with, oh yes.

Fishmas, which'll see droves of happy anglers heading out to the epic streams and rivers of Mono County, always happens on the final Saturday of April, which means the time is now to plan your trip up Highway 395.

What event shall you choose, if you're in the beautiful area on April 27, 2019?

Tom's Place always helms a popular derby, with prizes, while the Monster Fish Contest makes a splash on the June Lake Loop.

And if you're in Bridgeport, you'll want to check out Annett's Mono Village, where several Fishmas-fun doings'll be afoot.

Er... afin? Okay then.

Jumping into a derby isn't mandatory on April 27, of course. And several fishy spots around the region will be open come Fishmas, including Convict Lake, parts of the Lower Owens River, and other watery favorites.

An important note? "High water flows" can be potentially dangerous to those out for a nice day of fishing, and the prodigious Sierra snowpack is something to keep in mind as you wade out.

The current snowpack has been wonderful news "for the overall health of the fisheries," says a Mammoth Mountain representative, but "... anglers should be aware of the faster currents and take caution."

Is this the Fishmas you cast a line in one of California's most fishful areas? Or are you planning a trip to the Sierra later in the summer, after you get your tacklebox organized?

Start here, wader-wearers, for your gill-great adventure in the lovely land of Sierra-fed streams.

