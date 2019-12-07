Flamethrower, Multiple Assault Rifles Found in Camarillo Home - NBC Southern California
Flamethrower, Multiple Assault Rifles Found in Camarillo Home

By Sydney Kalich

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Ventura Sheriffs Department

    A Camarillo man was arrested after authorities found a flamethrower, multiple assault rifles and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition at his home, authorities said.

    Christopher Oleksik was arrested on Thursday when detectives searched his Camarillo residence. According to authorities, they found 20,000 rounds of ammunition, 4 AR-15 assault style rifles, a shotgun, 1 bolt-action rifle, 6 handguns, a flamethrower, body armor and partially built rifles. Drugs and equipment to build more firearms was also found, according to authorities.   

    Two of the firearms found did not have serial numbers and were not registered according to authorities. Ventura Sheriffs Department said they considered these two firearms "ghost guns" in a press release. 

    Olesik was charged with possession of an assault rifle, manufacturing assault rifles and other drug-related charges. He was bailed out of custody and has a pending court date in late December.

