Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Mountains, High Desert in San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Mountains, High Desert in San Bernardino County

The warning area includes Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Big Bear Lake, Lucerne Valley, and Victorville.

By Staff Report

Published at 12:26 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 12:47 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Summer Storms Flooding Areas in IE, High Desert

    Streets quickly flooded throughout the Inland Empire and High Desert as rain came pouring down. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 5p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

    A flash flood warning was issued for mountain communities San Bernardino County Wednesday during a week of high heat and humidity in Southern California.

    The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

    Areas likely to see flooding include San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Angelus Oaks and other communities.

    Parts of Riverside County were under a flash flood watch Wednesday afternoon.

    A flash flood warning was also issued for the high desert area until 6 p.m., including: Victorville, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 between Victorville and Barstow, northwestern Johnson Valley, Highway 247 between Lucerne Valley and Barstow, Oro Grande and Helendale. 

    Officials were warning residents to turn the car around if you encounter flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

    A flash flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. in northeastern Los Angeles County, including Pearblossom and Highway 138 between Llano and the San Bernardino County line.

