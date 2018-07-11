Streets quickly flooded throughout the Inland Empire and High Desert as rain came pouring down. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 5p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A flash flood warning was issued for mountain communities San Bernardino County Wednesday during a week of high heat and humidity in Southern California.

The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

Areas likely to see flooding include San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Angelus Oaks and other communities.

Parts of Riverside County were under a flash flood watch Wednesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the high desert area until 6 p.m., including: Victorville, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, I-15 between Victorville and Barstow, northwestern Johnson Valley, Highway 247 between Lucerne Valley and Barstow, Oro Grande and Helendale.

Officials were warning residents to turn the car around if you encounter flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. in northeastern Los Angeles County, including Pearblossom and Highway 138 between Llano and the San Bernardino County line.

