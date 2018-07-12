Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties - NBC Southern California
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties

By Staff Report

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    A flash flood warning was issued for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties early Thursday afternoon.

    The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

    Communities in the warning area include Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls, Lucerne Valley, Banning, Big Bear Lake, Seven Oaks, Mountain Home Village and other areas. 

    Officials were warning residents to turn the car around if you encounter flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

    Summer storms have popped up across inland areas this week, causing flooding in the Inland Empire and high desert. Drivers on the 15 Freeway and nearby areas encountered downpours Wednesday.

