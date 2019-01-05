Flash Flood Warnings for LA County, Mudslides Shut Down PCH

Mud and debris near Encinal Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 5, 2019.

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions Saturday night in Ventura County due to mudslides covering both sides of the famous California roadway, according to the Ventura County California Highway Patrol.

PCH was closed from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu until at least Sunday due to mudslides and flooding, according to Caltrans.

In addition, Flash Flood Warnings were issued across Southern California, including for Woolsey Fire burn areas of the city of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Oak Park and Westlake Village, along with PCH, according to the National Weather Service based in Oxnard.

Flooding and debris flow were affecting the Woolsey Fire burn area, according to the Moorpark CHP, and the agency advised the public to stay away from the area.

Firefighters were on the scene of a 40-foot wide debris flow near Yerba Buena Road and PCH, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. No rescues were needed and southbound PCH had been clased at Las Posas Road, according to VCFD.

Later Saturday night, Flash Flood Warnings were extended to southern portions of LA County, including Long Beach, Norwalk, Carson, Cerritos, Signal Hill, Gardena and Compton. The Flash Flood Warning for the southern part of LA County was expected to be in effect until 12:45 a.m. on Sunday with rainfall rates of 0.30 to 0.62 inches expected over a 30-minute period, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, portions of Orange County were also under a Flood Advisory until 11:45 p.m., according to NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.