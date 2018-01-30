A flash mob swarmed a store in Pico Union then robbed a small market. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

An overwhelming amount of cyclists rushed into a small market in Pico Union as many stuffed drinks and snacks into backpacks before they took off, prompting a grand theft investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the store’s owner Oscar Garcia.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was taken from the small market on the corner of Union Avenue and 12th Street before the mob of robbers took off on their bicycles.

"All the people were grabbing everything," Garcia said.

Garcia had to buy new merchandise to replace the stolen goods – a costly inventory restock that he estimated to be nearly $3,000.

A cycling event was held at MacArthur Park before the robbery, according to the LAPD Media Relations. No arrests have been made.