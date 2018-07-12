Fleet-Footed Wiener Dogs to Dash for National Glory

Cheer on a line-up of mighty Dachshunds at the Los Alamitos Race Course showdown. The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals run in support of the Seal Beach Animal Care Center on Saturday, July 21.

Can Dachshunds fly?

Well, no.

But the low-to-the-ground, noble-of-character canines can gain impressive air when they're fully focused on completing in a race against other fast, like-minded Doxies.

And if you snapped a photo at just the right time, of the flappy-earred competitors, you'd probably see several Dachshunds in full lift-off mode, with all of their feet tucked up and an inch or two off the ground, giving the appearance of a Fido in flight.

Such Fido-style flights will be departing from Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 21. That's when a line-up of strong and ready-to-compete Dachshunds will take to the track for the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, one of the most laudable and awww-able showdowns on the Dachshund racing calendar.

What are these awesome and, indeed, powerful animals racing towards?

Helping the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, the evening's beneficiary. The event has raised $260,000 for the center, which helps home stray animals around the region, since 1996.

How many Doxies'll be dashing for this most excellent cause?

Some 90, is the impressive word. Also impressive: About 10,000 fans are expected to cheer them on from the oval's edge.

What superstars can you expect to see launch out of the gates?

Look for Finn, a 2015 champion who employs a large beach ball in his training regimen. And Meow Meow of Vancouver, the first international competitor at the Nationals, will also arrive to put her best paw forward. (Meow Meow is a Dachshund, yes, but is clearly in touch with her feline side.)

Important stuff to know?

Admission is $3, and young people ages 17 and under may enter for free. The first race of the night is at 6:30. And there shall be free programs that cover all of the Nationals need-to-knows and which runners you'll want to root for, enthusiastically.

And while Dachshund delight may rule the night, organizers are asking that all other pups remain at home.

It's well-attended, as you might accurately imagine, so arriving early is a keen idea.

Your details? Dash in this direction.

Dachshunds, as mentioned, cannot fly, but when their four powerful paws leave the track at the same moment in time, you may think you've just seen a hound hover.

Hover, though, they do not, for these pups have got to reach the finish line, and all of the adulation — read: cuddles, praise, and treats — that's awaiting them.

And, yes, you can meet the Dachshunds, and their people, in the grandstand area, with one note: Just ask before petting these superstars, which seems like sounds advice in any situation.

