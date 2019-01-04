Flip(per) Out Over 500+ Machines at Huge Pinball Fest

Tilt toward this: The Museum of Pinball in Banning is the setting for the INDISC Pinball Festival over the second weekend of January 2019.

What to Know The Museum of Pinball in Banning

Jan. 11-13, 2019

$40 adult single day; other ticket options available

How many games did you play over the holidays?

Did you find yourself on the floor, on your stomach, as you moved the tiny top hat around the Monopoly board? Did you go the Cards Against Humanity Route, or play the family's Checkers champ, or was it all Go Fish all the time, starting well before Christmas?

Even if you played bunches o' games, and you found yourself dreaming at night of dice and fake money and timers, you probably certainly definitely didn't take on 500 different amusement-delivering pursuits over the holidays.

If you did, we do doff our tiny Monopoly top hat in your direction.

If you didn't, you can do so, from Jan. 11 through 13, 2019, in Banning, when the INDISC Pinball Festival ding-ding-dings at The Museum of Pinball.

It Never Drains in Southern California is the full name of the tournament, and the museum calls it "one of the largest open pinball tournaments in the world" as well as "one of the largest Stern Pinball Pro Circuit events of the year."

Wowee.

Finding yourself tempted to go flipper-to-flipper with some of the greatest pinballers to ever pinball? "Come battle the best players from all over for pinball supremacy," is the invite from the museum, which means, yes, you, too, can join.

Tickets to do just that? Find them here.

Once you have your ticket, prepare to find 500 machines set to "free play."

Suh-weet.

All of the stuff you need to know? Don't tilt or flash "Game Over"; that info is up on the site, too.

There are more pinball events ahead at the museum, during 2019, but if you're already in game mode, as the new year begins, consider spending a day or weekend at the mega repository of pinball-onia, in Banning.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations